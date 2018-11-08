Harrogate shopping centre to light up for 'Purple Tuesday'

Harrogate's Victoria Shopping Centre is to be bathed in spectacular lights next week as part of an inspiring campaign to support accessible shopping for the disabled.

The centre's manager, James White announced that the centre was taking part in Purple Tuesday, the UK’s first-ever national, accessible shopping day, a campaign which has been created to recognise the importance and needs of customers with disabilities.

Purple Tuesday will launch on Tuesday, November 13 and is the first awareness initiative of its kind for shopping centres and retailers to acknowledge how they currently support people with both visible and non-visible disabilities, and how they can assist even further.



Victoria Shopping Centre Manager, James White said: “Almost 20% of adults in the UK have a disability, 80% of which have an invisible or hidden impairment.

"This means that an incredible four out of five disabled customers may require some sort of support.



"For our visitors who experience the world differently, we want to ensure that at Victoria Shopping Centre we are providing the best customer service and accessibility we can to all members of the community, and we will be further showing our support by lighting the centre purple for the day. "



“We are continually working with our retailers to look for ways to improve visitors’ experience as it’s hugely important to us that everyone feels comfortable,” continued James.

“Making simple adjustments to our surroundings opens up new opportunities for those with ‘silent’ disabilities to feel much more comfortable when out in public spaces."



Purple Tuesday has been launched by Purple, a disability organisation which believes that in bringing disabled people and businesses together, the conversation will shift from one of disadvantage and inequality to the positives of potential and value.

The aim of the campaign - and subsequently its legacy – is to increase awareness of the needs and contributions made by the disabled community and encourage sustainable changes in business practices that improve customer experience over the long-term.

