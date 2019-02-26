Harrogate: New restaurant to open with Yorkshire credentials

A new restaurant looks likely to open in Harrogate with impeccable Yorkshire credentials.

The Wagyu Bar & Grill is set to focus on locally-sourced steak; the name itself, Wagyu refers to any of the four Japanese breeds of beef cattle.

The steak is renowned for its health benefits compared to normal slices of beef.

Restaurant project manager Adrian Hunter said: "We have secured prime restaurant premises in Harrogate.

"This is a Yorkshire-based company , with a unique product offering farmed near York by a long-established family business."

Jobs for the new restaurant, which will serve the finest quality British Wagyu beef, are being advertised online at indeed.co.uk including an assistant restaurant manager and restaurant manager.

Last month saw an announcement that The Wagyu Bar & Grill was to open a restaurant in York at the end of this month.