Harrogate indie shop a 'dream come true' for five great years

A Harrogate shop is celebrating five years of being part of having a "dream come true" as part of Harrogate’s thriving Indie scene.

Since Sophie Likes opened store in Harrogate on Beulah Street in 2014, it has established a reputation as an innovative lifestyle brand based in person and online.



Owner Sophie Hartley is a firm believer in independent shops as a community and how it can support the town centre retail sector.

Rock music festival for Harrogate country park



She says she would like to thank Harrogate for all of their support over the last five years and looks forward to the future after succesfully renewing the lease.



Sophie said: “Having my own shop in a town that I love is a dream come true and as the challenges facing the British High Street increase I believe local people and visitors to Harrogate will show their support and help us have a bright future ahead.’

Sophie Likes is best known for quirky girly gifts, clothing, jewellery and design led products are all carefully sourced by Sophie herself with many items being handmade locally in the Harrogate area and the UK.



This Saturday, February 23 will see great offers on gifts at Sophie Likes as part of the birthday celebrations.

