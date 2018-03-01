Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards 2018: Awards aim to reward town’s unsung heroes

Organisers ‘Saint’ David Ritson, Simon Cotton and sponsors of the town’s Hospitality and Tourism Awards are delighted with the response to the 2018 awards launch and took the opportunity to celebrate St David’s Day.

David and Simon from Destination Harrogate said: “Over 1,000 nominations were received last year and whilst we are on track to repeat a similar response this year we would urge everyone to vote as soon as possible.

“The Best Achievement category rewards either individuals or a business that has made significant positive change to either enhance the customer experience or grown their business against market conditions or expectations.

“We are looking for the evidence that shows that the winner has clearly set them apart from their colleagues or competitors.

“We are also looking for the industry’s unsung heroes; people who may receive little or no recognition but play their part in ensuring that guests and visitors receive a special and memorable experience. These contributions are usually heart felt and vital to overall success”.

With just over four weeks to go before voting closes award sponsors Blueline Taxis and Bidfood helped to remind everyone to really get into the spirit of the awards.

Sponsoring the Best Achievement category once more this year, David Goodhall, Blueline Cars Ltd General Manager said: “We are delighted to support the Awards as our company certainly recognises the importance of this great industry to Harrogate as it makes up a very large part of our turnover in terms of conference delegates coming to the town, and tourists in general needing taxis.

“We have built the success of our business on excellent customer service and by always aiming to achieve more than our competitors so it’s a perfect match for us to be involved in this award. We have been associated with this event since they began, we are really excited to see the nominations coming in and then judging the category”.

Gillian Crawford, Head of Freetrade Sales from Bidfood who sponsor the Unsung Hero award said: “We provide a range of products to businesses in Harrogate and have seen the support and goodwill generated by the industry for these awards.

“At Bidfood we understand the importance of hard work, commitment and ‘going the extra mile’ for the customer and we recognise the qualities written in the nominations.

“The Unsung Hero category always generates amazing stories from people across the hospitality and tourism sector and we are proud to be involved again in 2018”.

There are eleven categories in total in the awards scheme and finalists for each award will be invited to a gala awards dinner to be held at the Royal Hall on Monday, June 4, 2018.

If you know a business or an individual worthy of nomination, all you have to do is complete the nomination form online at

www.destinationharrogate.co.uk or fill-in an application form which you’ll find across town in restaurants, hotels, bars and other public places.

These can be handed in at the tourist information centre on Crescent Gardens.

To attend the awards dinner visit the website for details, or call Linda Bradley on 01423 858585.