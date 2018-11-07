Harrogate BID ballot: How to get late votes in

The organisers behind this week's crucial vote on whether Harrogate should support town centre shops by voting 'yes' to becoming a Harrogate Business District have issued a guideline on how to get last-minute votes in.

Harrogate BID chairman John Fox said anyone who had not yet completed one of the ballot papers, which were sent out to Harrogate town centre businesses by the Electoral Reform Society on October 8, should NOT post them.

Instead they are advised to bring them to the Hotel du Vin on West Park in Harrogate this Thursday, November 8 between 8.00am and 10.00am.



The Harrogate BID team have also arranged for a courier to take the final ballots to the Electoral Reform Society to meet the deadline.

John Fox said he was encouraging local business to vote 'yes' because the BID business plan would deliver a better town centre with greater footfall and fewer empty retail units.



Other leading figures in the Harrogate business community have added their support for the 'yes' campaign.

Richard Wheeldon​, senior consultant with Berwins Solicitors' commercial property team, said: “I feel passionately about what Harrogate BID is trying to achieve. Ii we don’t seize this opportunity, the town is in danger of losing its advantage.

"The benefits which will accrue to all businesses from a successful Harrogate BID will significantly outweigh the costs.“

The Harrogate BID ballot result will be announced at Hotel du Vin in Harrogate on Friday, November 9 at 4pm.

