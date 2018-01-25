Harrogate Advertiser Business Awards encourage pursuit of excellence, says main sponsor

Clear your diaries and book the taxis – the Business Awards are in town!

Well, almost. The deadline for entries is noon on Monday, February 5, so there’s still time to get yours in – but the clock’s ticking!

Verity Frearson is the main sponsor of the Harrogate Advertiser Business Awards.

The Harrogate Advertiser Business Awards are open to companies and individuals based in the circulation area of the Ripon Gazette, the Wetherby News, the Nidderdale Herald, the Knaresborough Post, and, of course, the Harrogate Advertiser.

That’s a vast area of more then 500 miles that is home to businesses of every kind, from multinationals quoted on the stock exchange to the myriad sole traders and microbusinesses that contribute so much to the local economy.

One person who will definitely be going is Steve Archer, director of Harrogate estate agent Verity Frearson, which is once again the main sponsor for the awards.

Beaucare Medical were among more than 400 guests at last years awards.

He said: “It’s important that we have a thriving local economy, and this is a good way of helping businesses to strive to be the best they can.

“It’s also a great opportunity to hear about our community’s success stories. We should all encourage the pursuit of excellence, and these awards do just that.”

The black-tie awards ceremony itself includes pre-event drinks, courtesy of Harrogate energy firm CNG Ltd, plus three-course meal and entertainment. One of the highlights of the business calendar, it attracts over 400 people each year and will be held at the Royal Hall in Harrogate on Thursday, April 19.

Steve said: “Of all the venues in the Harrogate District, the Royal Hall really is the jewel in the crown. It adds a bit of sparkle to what’s always a glittering night.”

“A lot of people don’t realise how diverse the local economy is, but there’s a wide variety of companies in our area.

“You don’t often get to hear about them, but this is a great platform to do just that.”

Whatever commercial sector you work in, however large or small your business is, there’s sure to be at least one award category you can enter.

And if there’s more than one that’s suitable, why not send in multiple entries – everyone loves a double winner!

“The Business Awards are an excellent way of presenting your business to the wider community,” said Steve. “I’d encourage all business-owners to enter – there’s such a wide variety of categories that no business need be left out.”

The award categories currently confirmed as open for entries are:

• Best Small Business (1 to 10 employees)

• Best Medium Business (11 to 50 employees)

• Best Large Business (more than 50 employees)

• Best Rural Business

• Best Employer

• Best Tourism Business

• Best Family-Run Business

• Best Company Website

• Apprenticeship Award NEW!

• Customer Service Award NEW!

• Leadership Award NEW!

• Technology Award NEW!

Plus:

• Business Personality of the Year

• Lifetime Achievement

Entering is easy – just go to our website at www.harrogatebusinessawards.co.uk and click on ‘Nominate’.

Don’t forget: all entries must be received by midday on Monday, February 5.