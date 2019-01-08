Goodbye Acceleris, hello Definition

Acceleris and Limelight, the award-winning PR and communications agencies, have unveiled a new name and brand.

Definition is a £2.6m turnover, 30-strong team of corporate communication and personal brand specialists with an international client base and offices in Harrogate, London and Dubai.

The combined agency boasts one of the country’s most respected reputation management teams, having won over 60 awards, including Best Issues & Reputation Management Campaign at the prestigious European Communications Excellence Awards three times in the last five years.

Louise Vaughan, managing director of Definition, said: “Moving to a single brand was an integral part of our strategic plan and we are delighted to unveil it as we begin 2019, our first full year as an integrated agency. We believe it presents a single, strong and distinctive brand to the market with shared values, common objectives and a portfolio of services that will drive new growth opportunities.”