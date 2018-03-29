Gallery: Harrogate Advertiser Business Awards finalists gather for pre-awards networking event

Shortlisted companies and category sponsors gathered at the White Hart Hotel in Harrogate for a new networking evening, held in advance of the Harrogate Advertiser Business Awards, which are sposored by Verity Frearson.

Around 80 people – including some of the most dynamic companies and canniest businesspeople in the region – came together for the event, which was organised by the Harrogate Advertiser and held at the White Hart hotel, courtesy of managing director Simon Cotton and his team.

This year's awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, April 19.

The guest speakers, Andrew Jones MP and Caroline Bayliss – last year’s Lifetime Achievement winner – both used their speeches to congratulate the finalists, who will find out if they have won an award at the Business Awards ceremony next month.

As last year, the ceremony will be held at the Royal Hall in Harrogate, but this year there’s an added twist: the theme will be The Great Gatsby, and guests are invited to dress in 1920s style.

The awards, on Thursday, April 19, will begin with a drinks reception sponsored by Harrogate-based energy company CNG Ltd, before a three-course meal with live entertainment from jazz band the Charleston Charlies.

The awards will be hosted by Harrogate Advertiser Series editor Jean MacQuarrie and Welcome to Yorkshire chief executive Sir Gary Verity.

Tickets for the event, which is expected to be a sell-out, cost £71 per person plus VAT, and are available by emailing either karen.cross@jpress.co.uk 0113 238 8201 or olivia.richards@jpress.co.uk 0113 238 8445.