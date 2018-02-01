Future of four-star Leeds city centre hotel in doubt

A four-star boutique hotel in Leeds city centre has gone into administration.

Administrators were appointed on January 23 for city centre hotel 42 The Calls, which is on the River Aire.

A notice has been posted in the London Gazette stating that administrators RSM Restructuring Advisory were appointed in the High Court.

A spokeswoman for the administrators said they were not in a position to comment at this stage.

The website for 42 The Calls states: “Once a thriving 18th Century flour mill, 42 the Calls has been lovingly converted into one of the most outstanding luxury hotels in Leeds.

Boasting original beamed ceilings, working mill machinery and elegantly exposed brickwork, this exceptional boutique hotel has a quirky charm all of its own.”

The former mill was transformed into hotel 42 The Calls in 1991.