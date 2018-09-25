Folk star Kate Rusby to play at tourism awards

Yorkshire folk singer Kate Rusby has been confirmed to perform at this year’s White Rose Awards.

The biggest celebration of tourism in the UK is organised by Welcome to Yorkshire and will be hosted in Harrogate on November 12 by BBC Look North’s Harry Gration and Amy Garcia.

More than a thousand people are expected to head to the Convention Centre to see the brightest stars of the industry from the arts to attractions, food and drink to accommodation, all competing for 17 awards and the coveted tourism trophy.

Kate Rusby, who hails from Penistone near Barnsley, is a Mercury Music Prize nominee and has been named as one of the Top Ten Folk Voices of the Century.

As well as her headline performance, there will be more home-grown entertainment on the night.

Guests will also be treated to a Slingsby gin reception and a Yorkshire-sourced three-course meal, courtesy of CGC.

Kate Rusby said: “I am utterly delighted to be playing at this year’s White Rose Awards.

“Being a proud Yorkshire Patron, I am a staunch believer and supporter of all things Yorkshire; it’s a true honour to be asked to perform.

“I can’t wait to be present and learn more about the fabulous events, restaurants, pubs and so much more we have in this beautiful county.”

Sir Gary Verity, chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “This is a huge night for the Yorkshire tourism industry and I’m delighted a talent as big as Kate is helping us celebrate.

“Our members put so much hard work in all year round making Yorkshire the success story that it is and it’s wonderful we are able to honour and recognise them properly at the White Rose Awards.

“We’re so pleased Kate will be there to help us do this.”

There are now just six weeks left until the event, and tickets are available to buy at https://wra.yorkshire.com/tickets

A full list of nominees can be found on Welcome to Yorkshire’s website, at https://wra.yorkshire.com/finalists