Fisk to open a new restaurant in Harrogate

FISK Restaurants has confirmed it is opening a new outlet in Harrogate.

FISK will open a new restaurant, a sub brand of FISK called “FISK Signature” on Montpellier Mew in the town centre.

Stuart Williams, Managing Director of FISK Restaurants commented: “We are looking forward to opening a restaurant in the town centre in the historic Montpellier Mews. FISK Signature will be a sleek new concept heavily based on our existing Harrogate and Prestbury Restaurants. Signature dishes will be taken from the FISK menu and new Seafood dishes are being developed to produce a sharper “city feel menu”.

Kanyana Williams, Chef Patron of FISK Restaurants said: “Whilst retaining our Cold Bath Road Restaurant, having two restaurants in Harrogate will help us keep up with the demand for covers at busy times. Being more centrally located we will be able to further develop our lunch and early evening offerings and cater for town centre visitors in the evenings. More details about the menu that I’m developing will be released this month.”

It opens on November 1.