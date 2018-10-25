Firm moves to make Breton great again

A Harrogate-based fashion brand has moved into larger offices to accommodate fast company growth.

The family-run Breton Shirt Company was established in 1988 and sells 100 per cent organic cotton shirts, made on the Atlantic coast by a small Portuguese family business.

In recent years it has seen international success, with 40 per cent of orders going overseas to its largest markets in Australia, America and Japan.

It now has plans to increase its UK customer base and has moved into a converted townhouse on Tower Street, off West Park in central Harrogate, and is looking for a new member of the team to support business growth.

Founder Rachel Walker said: “I’m incredibly pleased to have moved my business into a new office in Harrogate and I am proud of the growth we have achieved that has enabled us to do this.

“The move has allowed us to be more creative, approaching new design methods and developing new ideas for our products. We are now looking to increase our UK market and are well equipped to take this Christmas by storm.”