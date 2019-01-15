Firm marks 50 years with 50 good deeds

A Harrogate company has completed a challenge it set itself at the start of 2018 to complete 50 good deeds to mark its 50th year in business.

McCarthy’s Removals and Storage, which has self-storage centres in Harrogate, Leeds and Wakefield and offers removals, shredding and archiving services, has now completed 50 acts of kindness involving the local community, charities, customers and employees – but has no plans to call it a day.

Good deeds have ranged from providing free storage space for charities such as Candlelighters, Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Meanwood Valley Farm to organising collections for food bank donations, shoeboxes for the homeless and Christmas gifts for children in hospital.

Members of staff have been encouraged to take time to volunteer, with some sleeping rough to raise money for Simon on the Streets, visiting children’s hospitals in fancy dress, or volunteering at Harrogate Homeless Project.

Further good deeds have included random acts of kindness for customers, from slipping a gift voucher under the door of a storage unit, to handing out treats and goodies. Various fundraising activities have also taken place, including for Children in Need, Macmillan Cancer Support, Outwood Stroke Association, Save the Children and Jeans for Genes.

McCarthy’s also sponsored community events including Kirkstall Festival and Ilkley Carnival, and helped at local amateur sports events, by sponsoring balls or players.

Mike McCarthy, managing director of McCarthy’s, said: “It’s been a fantastic year, and what better way to celebrate our fiftieth year in business in Yorkshire than by getting involved in helping more people within our community – whether that’s bringing a smile to a face with an unexpected treat or giving our time, money or more practical assistance to those in need.

“But just because our birthday year is coming to an end, the good deeds are most certainly not. We’ll keep on offering support to charities, community groups and events which need it and will always help if we can.”

Established in 1968, McCarthy’s is a family-run business. It was set up by Mick and Margaret McCarthy as a removal firm, working with just one van from a small terraced house in Leeds, and is now headed up by their son Mike.

Following diversification into complementary areas of business such as storage and document management, with removals still at its core, the McCarthy’s Group now has a turnover of more than £5m.