Firm marks 25 years’ service at away day

Animal feed producer I’Anson has celebrated the long service of one of its employees at a company away day at Camp Hill in Bedale.

To mark her 25th anniversary with the Masham-based firm, operations administrator Jo Woollard was presented with a certificate of recognition and, in company tradition, a Britannia gold coin.

Around 180 current and former I’Anson employees and their families came together at the event, boasting 1,350 years of collective service with the manufacturer.

Jo said: “I very much enjoy working at I’Anson and appreciate being recognised in this way. The company really looks after all of us and I’m sure there’ll be many more of my colleagues getting their 25-year gongs in the future!”

The event continues a long tradition of I’Anson recognising long service. Jo’s father, Frank Fletcher, marked his own 25th anniversary at I’Anson in 2004 and in 2016, five other employees were recognised for a combined 145 years spent with the firm.

I’Anson managing director Chris I’Anson said: “We’ve enjoyed working together and Jo is a vital part of the team. I’m delighted to be rewarding her for such long and excellent service.”