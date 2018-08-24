Firm invests in new generation of talent

Harrogate accountancy firm DSC has expanded its team with the appointment of three new trainee accountants.

Tilly Logan, Rhys Leonard and Lewis Mulholland will work alongside the firm’s client managers as they each study for their ACA qualifications.

Director John Garbutt said the new recruits would be the firm’s next generation of business advisers.

“We are delighted to be investing in bright new talent to take our business into the future and we are looking forward to helping these three enthusiastic young graduates to achieve their career goals and develop their skills alongside our experienced team.

“We have an excellent reputation for training and development and over the past 12 months we have seen three previous trainees successfully complete their qualifications.

“As a company that has been in Harrogate for over 50 years we recognise the importance of bringing in new people and ideas whilst retaining our core values and offering a depth of expertise to our clients.”