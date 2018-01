In an age saturated with choice and convenience where you can buy almost any product at the click of a mouse, it can feel like there is an almost constant battle for independent businesses to defeat external pressures - not to mention a wave of heavyweight chains opening up in town.

Readers have certainly been alarmed at the sight of shops leaving the high street lately, including Lowther Fruit Stores on Beulah Street which closed its doors after more than 60 years in 2017.