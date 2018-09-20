Farmison invests £5m in new premises

An online artisan butchery company is investing £5.2m in new premises that are set to transform the business.

Ripon-based Farmison & Co, which specialises in high-welfare meat from heritage breeds, has grown so much since it was launched in 2011 that it is now moving out of its 6,000 sq ft HQ on Canalside in favour of a 50,000 sq ft state-of-the-art building on Bondgate Green, to the east of the city centre.

The new building, whose first stage is due to open at the end of this month, will eventually be furnished with a butchery academy for training and education, a click-and-collect store, a library of meat literature from around the world, a range of cold store rooms, maturation rooms for the dry-aging process, a viewing platform for these areas, and a Yorkshire herb garden terrace with high-spec barbecues for grilling meat.

Special projects controller Lee Troupe, who recently joined F&Co from Asda and who is overseeing the move to the new premises, said it is an exciting time.

“As our aim is to double the workforce in 2019, I’m sure that these desirable working conditions will help attract some great local talent.

“It’s very exciting for Farmison right now, and I am delighted to have joined the company at such a dynamic and innovative time,” he said.