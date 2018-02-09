Developers of Ripon's £10m retail park in talks with national fashion chain

Ever since a new £10 million Ripon retail park was approved in July last year, speculation has been flying around among readers as to which shopping outlets will join M&S to fill the remaining units.

Although the developers for the site on the north side of Rotary Way have declined to give any more details at this time on exactly which retailers will be setting up shop, there has been some update today.

The Managing Director of Rothstone Estates, Mark Rothery, told the 'Gazette: “We have been working with a national fashion retailer and potential future operator of the site to tweak the layout of one of the units to accommodate their requirements. A minor planning application has been submitted to seek approval for these small amendments.

“I would like to thank residents for their patience and support of the project and we hope to make further announcements soon.”

The plans will see a Marks and Spencer return to Ripon nine years after its original store in The Arcade closed, and will create 80 jobs.

Ripon residents have already voiced mixed views on the impact that the supermarket giant and a Pets at Home store could have on the vitality of the city’s independent shops and businesses.