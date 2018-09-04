Developer eyes Knaresborough site for 175 new homes

Outline plans have been submitted for more than 170 homes in Knaresborough.

Gladman Developments Limited (Gladman) has applied to build the houses on Bar Lane, the site comprising of over 12 acres of agricultural land.

An application was submitted last month by Gladman Developments Limited (Gladman)

The developer estimate that this will be enough housing for more than 400 people. It would be accessed by a 'T' junction with Bar Lane.

Planning documents say: "The housing mix will be determined at the Reserved Matters stage, but it is expected to include a broad range of house types, sizes and tenures. Up to 40 per cent of the new homes will be affordable and these will be fully integrated with the market housing and be of a type and size that meets local needs

"The development would comprise a well-contained extension to the built-up area of Knaresborough. A range of densities and house types are proposed to meet local needs and up to 40% of the units will be affordable."

Approval has been granted to other sites nearby, including more than 150 homes across two sites to the west of this site and 164 homes to the north-west on Boroughbridge Road.