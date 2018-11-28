Courier company in Christmas Cola coup

Christmas has come early for a Harrogate courier company after winning a contract with one of the world’s best-known brands.

Dave Kirby Couriers, based in Bishop Thornton, will be following the Coca-Cola Christmas truck on its eighth annual tour of the UK, which takes in Sheffield and Leeds.

Managing director Dave Kirby said: “Over the last few years the Coca-Cola Christmas truck has become one of the best-known features of the festive season.

“We started last weekend in Glasgow and will be with the Coca-Cola Christmas truck at the venues that aren’t able to provide recycling facilities for the empty tins and bottles.

“Our job is to collect all the used containers, drive them back to Harrogate where they will they recycled by K A Anderson Metal Recyclers, in Ripon.

“For us it’s a real feather in our caps being associated with this global brand, and winning this contract means Christmas has well and truly come early for us.”

The firm, which launched three years ago with one man and one van, now has a fleet of 17 vehicles, a workforce of 14 and collects and delivers all over the UK and Europe.