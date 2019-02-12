Charity riders sought  for epic cycle ride

LandAid, the property industry charity working to end youth homelessness, is set to receive a cash boost again this year – thanks to pedal power.

The annual Carter Jonas LandAid Pedalthon, which is celebrating its sixth year, takes place on Friday 7 June 2019. To date, the ride has raised more than £56,000 for charity, and last year’s ride raised a record of more than £17,000 for LandAid.

The money goes towards the renovation of empty and derelict properties, bringing them back into use as affordable and safe homes.

Teams from Carter Jonas’ 33 offices nationwide, including those at Harrogate and Boroughbridge, will join more than 350 cyclists from across the UK’s property and business community.

Organised by cycling experts Iconic Cycling Events, the event will start and end at Castle Howard. Riders can choose from the 30-, 50- or 75-mile routes, all through the Yorkshire countryside.

Mark Granger, chief executive of Carter Jonas, said: “Yorkshire is one of Carter Jonas’ main business hubs and this sixth annual event is a great opportunity to welcome clients and colleagues from across our network to God’s Own County.”

Entry is open to both individuals and corporate teams, and costs £60 per rider, £300 per team of six or £500 per team of 10 (all inc VAT) on the early bird offer which is available until March 31.

For more information and to register, visit the website www.yorkshirepedalthon.co.uk. To keep up with all the action on twitter follow @CJPedalthon.