Chance to see detailed plans for a new multi-million pound retail park in Harrogate

A new multi-million pound retail park could bring 130 jobs to Harrogate.

Plans for a parade of nine shops at the approved Tesco site on Skipton Road will be revealed at a public consultation event next week. The retail units would include a coffee shop and primarily furniture outlets.

Consolidated Property Group (CPG) has agreed to purchase the former gas offices site from Tesco, and members of CPG’s consultant design team will be on hand to answer questions about the new scheme on March 14 at the Cairn Hotel, where the plans will be on display from 12pm to 7pm in the James Room.

CPG’s Managing Director, Martin Ridgway said: “This is an opportunity for the local community to view the plans and ask questions before we submit a detailed planning application in April.

"The site already benefits from an existing retail planning permission for a Tesco store and we propose delivering a retail park scheme that will offer genuine choice for residents of Harrogate and reduce the need to travel outside of the town.

“The design proposed is for a high quality modern yet sympathetic retail scheme that utilises complimentary materials and architectural references to the town centre. The scheme will offer a new design being significantly lower in height than the approved Tesco proposals, with no car park adjoining any residential boundaries.

"As the scheme is primarily designed for bulky retail operators there will also be fewer deliveries. The service area will be set at a lower level and will be screened with an acoustic barrier. It will trade during the same operating hours as those granted to Tesco.”

All vehicle access would be via a new roundabout junction off Skipton Road.