Business Market to return to Harrogate

The annual Yorkshire Business Market is making its return to Harrogate this spring with a theme dedicated to “Growing and Financing Your Business”.

Organisers are confident the event, at Pavilions of Harrogate, on Monday, April 30, will be as successful as last year’s sell-out event, which attracted more than 1,000 visitors.

In addition to scores of businesses and other organisations showcasing their good and services, the event will feature keynote speakers, seminars and plenty of networking opportunities. More than 40 firms have already registered as exhibitors.

Yorkshire Business Market chairman Mark Lancaster said: “The Yorkshire Business Market is regarded as the premier business showcase event in the Harrogate District’s business calendar and we are delighted to be bringing it back for its 14th year.

“The blend of networking, exhibition and presentations is a winning combination that sees this event consistently growing in popularity.

“Last year’s business market was a sell-out, attracting more than 100 exhibitors and more than 1,000 visitors from across the region. It is a one-day business-to-business networking opportunity, with great displays and topical seminars.

“We have spent time over the last couple of months to ascertain what Yorkshire businesses are talking about and business finance and growth was very high on the list.”

For more information, including exhibiting and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.yorkshirebusinessmarket.co.uk.