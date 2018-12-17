Business Awards launched with new name and a new venue

The highlight of the district’s business calendar returns in the new year with a new name and a new venue.

The freshly-rebranded Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards, which are now open for entries, provide the perfect platform for businesses across the region to raise their profile and gain the recognition they deserve.

They are open to businesses in every sector based in the circulation areas of the Harrogate Advertiser, Ripon Gazette, Wetherby News, Knaresborough Post and Nidderdale Herald – a vast area of more than 500 square miles.

The glittering awards ceremony will be held in April, for the very first time at the Pavilions of Harrogate.

But not everything’s new. The categories remain the same as last year, and the overall awards sponsor – for the seventh year running – is Harrogate estate agent Verity Frearson.

Jean MacQuarrie, editor of the Harrogate Advertiser series, said: “We wish all entrants the best of luck and look forward to seeing them all there on the night.”

The closing date for entries is midday on Monday, March 4. To enter, just go to www.harrogatebusinessawards.co.uk and click on ‘Nominate’.