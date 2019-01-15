Business Awards: first entries come in

The first entries to the Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards have been received, but would-be winners still have six weeks to get their entry in.

The awards, now in their 14th year, will be held for the first time at the Pavilions of Harrogate, and will be presented by veteran BBC Look North anchorman Harry Gration MBE.

They will be held for the first time at Pavilions of Harrogate, on Thursday, April 4, and sponsored once again by Harrogate estate agent Verity Frearson,

One person with high hopes is Nick Palmer, who has entered his company, Cattal-based AgriPest Management, in five categories.

“We entered two years ago and came close to winning but didn’t quite make it,” he said.

“We’ve grown since then so we thought we’d give it another go.

“We found that even just saying we’d been a runner-up benefited us, so I’d recommend entering to anyone. It doesn’t do any harm to try, and you might just win.”

Award entries will be accepted from businesses of any size and in any sector, based within the circulation areas of the Harrogate Advertiser, Ripon Gazette, Wetherby News, Knaresborough Post and Nidderdale Herald.

Judges are not looking for lengthy submissions – bullet points about the core strengths of the business, and evidence of success, are sufficient.

The closing date for entries is noon on Monday, March 4. To enter, just go to www.harrogatebusinessawards.co.uk and click on ‘Nominate’.