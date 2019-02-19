Business Awards: entry deadline looms

With less than two weeks to go until the deadline for entries, nominations have been pouring in for the Harrogate Advertiser Series Excellence in Business Awards.

But organisers are warning that companies interested in entering should make their move sooner rather than later to avoid missing the deadline, which falls at noon on Monday, March 4.

“This year’s awards promise to be even better than last year’s,” said series editor Jean MacQuarrie. “The awards have been rebranded, we’re holding them at a fabulous new venue, and the categories have been expanded, so there’s a lot to look forward to.”

Now in their 14th year, they will be held on Thursday, April 4 for the first time at the Pavilions of Harrogate, and will be presented by veteran BBC Look North anchorman Harry Gration MBE.

Ms MacQuarrie added: “To have a much-loved and highly-respected broadcasting stalwart like Harry Gration presenting the event will take it to another level, so we’re all very much looking forward to it.

“But there’s not much time left, so I would urge any business that deserve more recognition to get their entry in very soon.”

The awards, which are sponsored by Harrogate estate agent Verity Frearson, are open to businesses of any size and in any sector, based within the circulation areas of the Harrogate Advertiser, Ripon Gazette, Knaresborough Post, Nidderdale Herald and Wetherby News.

To enter, just go to www.harrogatebusinessawards.co.uk.