Brewery invests to pump up production

One of the country’s best-known breweries will be stepping up production to record levels following further investment at its Masham home.

The move to install an additional multi-role vessel at T&R Theakston Ltd is the latest stage in a decade-long capital investment programme and will enable the family-owned firm to brew greater quantities and varieties of beer.

Made by Leeds-based PPF Ltd, the stainless steel container will be used for a variety of different processes including fermenting, conditioning and storage.

T&R Theakston executive director Simon Theakston said: “Thanks to growing demand for our products, both at home and abroad, we are brewing more beer in our brewery in Masham than ever in our 190-year history.

“Previous investment at our brewery has included renewing chilling equipment, replacing pipework and installing new conditioning tanks and cold filtration units, all done to support the original brewing vessels still in everyday use.

“The renaissance of cask-conditioned and modern craft ales has given our superb brewing team a golden opportunity to experiment with different hops and malts from the UK and indeed from throughout the world.

“In turn, this has allowed us to significantly expand our range of beers, and introduce new lines which have quickly established themselves as firm favourites with cask and craft ale aficionados.”