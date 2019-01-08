Boroughbridge travel agent named best in the UK

A travel agent based in Boroughbridge has beaten fierce competition from across the country to be named the best in the UK at a ceremony in London.

Spear Travels was named Best Medium Independent Travel Agent in the UK at the British Travel Awards, which are voted for by two million members of the public and are sponsored by the Daily Mirror.

It is the fifth year in succession that Spear Travels has won something at the event, which is the only industry awards voted for by the general public.

Spear Travels has 13 branches across the UK, from Yorkshire to Dorset, and is led by husband and wife Peter and Libby Cookson and Stoke-based Derek Adams.

The firm has a 36-year history, an Mr Cookson has been at the helm since 2007.

The company also operates a business travel business based in the Midlands and a nationwide network of home-based travel consultants, giving it national coverage.

Peter Cookson said: “These awards mean everything to us as they are voted for by our customers and other members of the general public.

“When we won our first British Travel Award in 2014 for Best Customer Service we were over the moon, and here we are, five years later having won five in a row. We cannot thank our customers enough.”

He added: “Despite the uncertainty of Brexit, we achieved our best ever results in 2018 and the signs for 2019 suggest that this year will continue this success.

“Holidays and foreign travel are still at the top of most people’s wish-lists.”