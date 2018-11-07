Bettys set to reveal magical Xmas window display

For many, it's the real start of the Christmas season - the moment Bettys tearooms unveils its Christmas windows in its Harrogate Parliament Street branch.

Last year's magical display was such a hit, it ended up on national TV.



This year's will be launched on Friday, November 9 and Bettys have invited the public to join them for mince pies, mulled wine and carols.



More than 300 people queued at this time in 2017 to see designer Robyn Cox's creative efforts.



Known, appropriately, as Bettys ‘Head of Beautiful’, the elaborate display told the story of a little boy and girl walking through an Enchanted Forest.



During the preparations, Cox found himself accompanied by a film crew for a Channel 5 documentary, Harrogate: A Great Yorkshire Christmas.



As for what is in store this year, the time to get to Bettys tearooms this Friday is 5.30pm, with the countdown and reveal planned for 6pm approximately.

