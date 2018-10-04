£10k vouchers up for grabs for IT projects

The latest phase of the Digital Growth Voucher scheme launched across Leeds City Region on Monday (October 1) and businesses across the district are being urged to apply.

Eligible companies can apply for between £2,000 and £10,000 to fund their digital and IT investment, including new IT hardware and software, website development or broadband.

The scheme is run by Digital Enterprise, which is funded by the Leeds City Region Local Enterprise Partnership, its nine local authorities and the European Union’s European Regional Development Fund.

Eligible businesses must operate in a business-to-business environment, have been trading for at least 12 months, employ between two and 250 people, and have a turnover of no more than £43m.

Muz Mumtaz, who heads Digital Enterprise, said: “This is phase four of the Digital Growth Vouchers scheme and it will only be open for six weeks.”

He added: “This time the scope of the funding has been widened so that businesses that have already received Digital Growth Vouchers or who take part in our Digital Knowledge Exchange programme will be eligible.

“The total technology project spend has also increased from £11,000 to £12,000. The vouchers cover at least 50 per cent of the cost of a digital transformation project, so they can provide a real catalyst to help businesses boost their digital capability.”

This is the fourth phase of the Digital Growth Voucher scheme and will close on Friday, November 9.