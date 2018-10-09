Bus services being run by council

Bus services from Sherburn-in-Elmet to Tadcaster are being provided by North Yorkshire county Council after the contracted operator pulled out.

An NYCC spokesman said ConnexionsBuses had already said it would not be able to run the 492, 493 and 494 service from October 22 and arrangements had been made for it to be operated by NYCC Fleet Services from that date.

A council spokesman said: “On Tuesday (October 2) NYCC was advised by ConnexionsBuses that it was not operating the service because of operational issues and it was unlikely it would be able operate for the rest of the week.

“From Tuesday afternoon NYCC provided transport for pupils at Sherburn High School entitled to a free home-to-school service and this will continue until October 22 when the council fleet takes over.”

In addition, NYCC will be able to operate some off-peak journeys between 9.25am and 2.22pm Monday to Friday until Friday October 19. The full timetable will restart on Monday October 22, operated by the council’s fleet services.

County Councillor Don Mackenzie, executive member for access, said: “Public transport is vital to keep communities connected and once we learned of the problems we were able to step in.”

For the latest news visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/bus-service-changes-and-news