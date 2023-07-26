BT's new home phone service, Digital Voice, to be rolled out across Yorkshire and the Humber

An industry-wide shift from analogue to digital landlines will see BT and many other telecoms operators in the UK provide services over a broadband line, similar to work taking place in many other countries around the world.

This once-in-a-generation upgrade to future-proof the UK’s landlines is essential and will replace technology that is fast becoming obsolete.

The landline isn’t going away, and for the most of customers, making the switch simply involves plugging your phone into a broadband router instead of into a wall-mounted phone socket, bringing new benefits such as advanced spam call blocking.

BT Digital Voice

Customers in Yorkshire and the Humber will be contacted at least four weeks in advance before making the switch, to ensure they are ready to move to Digital Voice.

For almost all customers, Digital Voice will have no impact on how they use their home phone.

They’ll still have the same service, and price plan and bills will stay the same.

In addition, more than 99% of phone handsets work with Digital Voice and for those that won’t, BT has a range of handsets that customers can order.

Vicky Hicks, Senior Engagement Manager at BT, said: “BT customers in Yorkshire and the Humber will benefit from a tried and tested service, with around two million BT customers already having made the switch and benefitting from the many advantages of digital home phones from advanced scam call filtering capabilities to crystal-clear call audio.

“For almost everyone, moving to Digital Voice will be a simple and free transition with no home installation work required. If you feel you need additional support with the transition or you think you are vulnerable, please do tell us. We will be with you every step of the way.”

BT won’t be proactively switching anyone who falls under the below criteria, where it has this information available:

Customers with a healthcare pendant

Customers who are over 70

Customers who only use landlines

Customers with no mobile signal

Customers who have disclosed any additional needs

Engaging with the Yorkshire and the Humber community

BT’s regional approach will be supported by general awareness communications, and advertising campaigns, delivered across local and regional media to explain to customers the simple steps required to make the move to Digital Voice.

Upcoming engagement activities in Yorkshire and the Humber include:

Pop-up events: BT will be hosting pop-up stands in garden centres and libraries so customers can have one-to-one conversations with BT staff. Among the first locations that have been confirmed are:

August 9, 10am – 2pm: Ripon Library, The Arcade, Ripon, HG4 1AG

Ripon Library, The Arcade, Ripon, HG4 1AG August 23, 10:00 – 14:00: Malton Library, St Michael St, Malton, YO17 7LJ

Demonstration vehicle: BT will tour 12 towns and cities over the course of August to ensure customers across Yorkshire and the Humber can speak to BT staff about the switch and try out the new technology for themselves. These include:

August 6-7: Bridlington, Morrisons, YO16 4SY

Bridlington, Morrisons, YO16 4SY August 24-26: Harrogate, Crimple, HG3 1EW

