Bronze age ring displayed in Ripon Cathedral for 20 years goes under hammer

A Bronze Age Penannular Ring that was found near Ripon – estimate: £600-800

​A rare Bronze Age Penannular Ring dating from c. 1150-750 BC will be sold in Tennants Auctioneers' Coins, Tokens & Banknotes Sale on 9th August.

The ring was discovered by a metal detectorist in the Ripon area, and was subsequently on display in Ripon Cathedral for 20 years, having been declared not to be treasure trove.

The penannular ring (meaning a ring which is an incomplete circle) is one of a class of artefact known as ‘ring money’ or 'hair rings'.

Over the years there has been much debate among archaeologists and scholars of the era, but the exact function of this type of ring is still not known.

A Victoria 1887 Proof Set – estimate: £15,000-18,000

It is perhaps a form of proto money used in exchanges or transactions, or a decorative adornment worn on the ear or nose, or even on clothing or in the hair as a sign of wealth. No matter what its function may have been, it would have been recognised as a high-status symbol.

This type of chunky penannular ring have been found in the highest concentration in the south of England, which was therefore likely as a centre of manufacture, although they have also been found in Northern England, Wales and Scotland.

The majority of such rings are composed of strips of gold, or gold and alloy, wrapped around a silver, base metal or copper alloy core.

The present example, which was examined and tested at the British Museum shortly after its discovery, is thought to be made from strips of gold and another cooler-toned metal wrapped around a solid gold core.

A Charles III Guinea 1638 – estimate: £1,000-1,500

These rings are very rare, and this example is being sold with an estimate of £600-800 (plus buyer's premium).

The sale will also feature a fine offering of gold, silver, modern and historic coins and banknotes, which will appeal to collectors of all areas.

One of the highlights among historic coins and banknotes is sure to be a Victoria 1887 Proof Set; the eleven-coin set, minted for Queen Victoria’s Golden Jubilee, is a rare and much sought-after set, of which only 797 were produced (estimate: £15,000-18,000, all figures exclude buyer’s premium).

The set comprises a full set of gold and silver coins from five pounds to threepence, and is housed in its original red leather case.

In addition, the sale will include an excellent selection of good coins and banknotes, including a George V Proof Crown 1935 (estimate: £500-600), a Charles III Guinea 1683 (estimate: £1,000-1,500), and a rare George V Sovereign 1921 Sydney Mint (estimate: £600-800).

A group of interesting 18th century tokens include a selection of rare Samuel Birchall, Leeds Halfpennies, each with an estimate of £180-250, and a quality group of 19th Century Commemorative and Award Medals.