Brodie lined up for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Chief Fire Officer role

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Julia Mulligan has named her preferred candidate for the role of interim Chief Fire Officer for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Following an intense day-long interview process, Andrew Brodie will now be put forward to the Police, Fire and Crime Panel for their confirmation.

Andrew has spent the last five years at Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service on the Senior Management Team as an influential Assistant Chief Fire Officer, helping to develop the service by leading both the Service Support and Service Delivery functions.

As well as operating in three, diverse fire and rescue services of London Fire Brigade, Cumbria and Leicestershire, Andrew has a breadth of national experience as lead on the design and structure of National Operational Guidance and lead for the Audit Commission on Fire Policy.

The role was advertised as a secondment or interim opportunity for up to 12 months for both internal and external candidates.

It will be a key position at an important time for the Fire and Rescue Service following the transfer of governance to the Commissioner and the ongoing transformation programme – Transform 2020. Work towards addressing the financial challenges the organisation faces will also be central to the job.

Julia Mulligan said: “Andrew was an excellent candidate in a strong shortlist so I am pleased to be able to offer him the role of interim Chief Fire Officer for North Yorkshire.

“This is an important time for the Fire and Rescue Service following the transfer of governance and the huge financial pressures being faced.

“I know that Andrew shares my commitment to ensuring decisions are made in a way that ensures people and businesses across York and North Yorkshire remain safe and feeling safe in the future.”

The appointment of Andrew Brodie will now go to the Police, Fire and Crime Panel for their confirmation in the coming weeks.

Subject to that confirmation, he would then take up the role.