Britpop hero in Harrogate at 10 Devonshire Place

A former Britpop hero is to play in Harrogate tonight, Thursday, as part of a weekend of celebrations to mark the third birthday of one of the town’s award-winning craft beer bars.

Chris Helme will be performing at 10 Devonshire Place on Skipton Road with support acts from 7pm.

The talented singer-songwriter first rose to prominence as the front man of John Squire’s post-Stone Roses band The Seahorses.

Although rightfully remembered for the anthemic Britpop classics Love Is The Law and Blinded By The Sun, from the opening track of his debut solo album, Ashes, in May 2008, his music appeared cut from an entirely different cloth.

It’s a standard he maintained with second album The Rookery released in August 2012.

Uncut magazine has described this 46-year-old born in Howden as “echoing the fragility of Gram Parson, while flirting with the rustic side of Neil Young.”

Having played to rave reviwiews at 10 Devonshire Place in February 2016, this free entry solo gig is sure to be packed out.

Harrogate fans can expect anthems to sing and the odd undiscovered gem from a master musician who keeps the banter flowing as he takes the audience on a journey from the 90s to now.

In January 1999, after two years of intensive touring, including support slots to The Rolling Stones, U2 and Oasis, a press release sent to the NME announced the split of the Seahorses “due to John Squire’s and lead singer Chris Helme’s irreconcilable differences over the musical direction the band should take”

But Helme’s legacy with the band remains to this day.