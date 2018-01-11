Bridge closure near Ripon racecourse to last eight weeks

Maintenance work by North Yorkshire County Council will close Hewick Bridge for eight weeks from January 22.

The bridge will be off limits to vehicles and pedestrians for the course of the works, between Ripon racecourse and the Newby Hall turn-off.

Advanced warning signs are now in place at either side of the bridge, displaying up to date information about the closure,

The county council said the work is "complex" and could lead to some adjustments to the start date or duration of the works, which could also be affected by adverse weather conditions or emergencies.