Brexit uncertainty leads to Harrogate council considering venue change

Brexit uncertainty has filtered down to local government level in Harrogate, with councillors to consider shifting their annual general meeting in anticipation of having to vote in the European Parliament elections in May.

The council's annual meeting was set to be held at the civic centre on May 20.

However, if the United Kingdom has not left the European Union by then, many of the rooms in the centre will be required in preparation for European Parliament elections, due to start May 23.

"Members will be aware that the United Kingdom did not leave the European

Union on 29 March 2019 as planned, and at the time of writing this report

there is still some uncertainty over exiting arrangements," a council report on the matter states.

"In the event that no withdrawal is agreed by 12 April and an extension granted, elections to the European Parliament will take place on 23 May, which is the same week as the annual meeting."

The report recommends a change of venue to Harrogate Convention Centre for the annual meeting.

"Preparation for elections requires the use of a number of the council’s

larger meeting rooms in the three weeks run up to election day," the report states.

"Changing the location of the annual meeting will reduce disruption to the elections preparation."

Councillors will decide on the matter at their full meeting on April 10.

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporter