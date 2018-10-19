Brexit rumpus: Farage faces protests in Harrogate

Protests are expected in Harrogate as leading Brexiteer Nigel Farage arrives for a 'Save Brexit Rally'.

His appearance tomorrow afternoon, Saturday in an event organised by the Leave Means Leave campaign, comes on the same day as local anti-Brexit members of the public will be heading down to attend a massive People's Vote march in London to demand a vote on whatever the final deal is.

North Yorkshire for Europe supporters are set to join the march in London and are travelling down in two coaches from Harrogate and Ripon at the crack of dawn.

Although NYFE's local organiser Richard Sadler said his group would be boycotting Farage's rally in Harrogate completely, Harrogate & Knaresborough Labour Party are organising a protest tomorrow outside former UKIP leader Nigel Farrage's "Save Brexit Rally" at Harrogate Convention Centre.

The protest is open to anyone who wants to express their view about the MEP and his Leave Means Leave group which also includes Jacob Rees-Mogg and David Davis.

Protesters will be meeting between 12.30pm and 12.50pm at the Cold Bath Brewing Company bar on Kings Road opposite Harrogate Convention Centre.

Harrogate and Knaresborough Lib Dem’s prospective parliamentary candidate Judith Rogerson said she did not oppose Harrogate hosting a ‘Save Brexit’ rally in principle but the party firmly supported a 'people's vote'.

She said: “As the damaging reality of Brexit becomes more obvious, the only fair and democratic way forward is to allow the people to have a rethink and vote on the deal.”



Save Brexit Rally: Essential Info

Where & when is it: Harrogate Convention Centre, 2pm.



Is it open to the general public? Yes. Tickets are available online.

Who is speaking: Nigel Farage MEP. Owen Paterson MP (Tory). Kate Hoey MP (Labour).



How do I join the Harrogate protest: Contact Harrogate and Knaresborough Labour Party chair Margaret at clpchair@handklabour.org.uk

People's Vote march in London: Essential Info



Where and when do the North Yorkshire for Europe local buses depart for London:

First Coach: Ripon/ Harrogate to London (sold out

Second coach: Leeming Bar/ Ripon/ Harrogate to London rtn (a few tickets left)

Saturday, 6am Depart from Moto Leeming Bar Service Station, Aiskew DL8 1DT

Saturday, 7am Depart Harrogate Library, Victoria Avenue

Who will be speaking at the People's Vote march in London:

London Mayor Saddiq Khan, Chukka Umunna MP (Labour), Caroline Lucas (Green), Anna Soubry (Tory) and Vince Cable (Lib Dem).

Harrogate's views on Brexit: Essential Info:

What was the Harrogate vote in the 2016 EU Referendum:

The margin in Harrogate was narrowly against Brexit with 48,211 residents voting to remain - 51% - and 46,374 voting to leave - 49% - from a total of 94,653 votes cast.

In North Yorkshire as a whole a majority of voters voted to leave the EU, as did Yorkshire as a whole.

How would Harrogate vote now:

More recent polls suggest anti-Brexit sentiment in Harrogate has hardened.

Last month's Best for Britain/ Focaldata survey based on YouGov polls suggests Harrogate and Knaresborough had shifted more strongly to Remain from 52.8% to 55.1%.

