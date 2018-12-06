Breathtaking concert wows audiences in Ripon

Organiser of the concert and conductor, Andrew Roberts, with a crowd of the children who performed in the concert.
More than 250 schoolchildren from the Ripon area performed in a breathtaking carol concert on Monday.

Every single child excelled and wowed the crowds with their moving and inspired performances inside the stunning Holy Trinity Church.