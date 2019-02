The results of Ripon's City Plan referendum have just been announced here at Ripon leisure centre.

The City Plan has been voted through, with 86.85 per cent of those who voted, voting in favour and saying yes (2,292 voters). The elections team confirmed that 341 voted no (12.92 per cent). There were four rejected ballot papers.

There was a turnout of 21.69 per cent, and 2,639 residents voted.