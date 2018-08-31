Boxing clever collaboration to provide activities for teenagers in Boroughbridge and Knaresborough

Local police in North Yorkshire have set up a boxing and powerlifting club for young people.

Officers have teamed up with the owners of the Absolute Fitness Gym in Roecliffe to provide the regular sessions for local youngsters.

PCSO Jak Bell, said: “There’s not a great deal of activities for young people in the area and want to give local kids a place to go to focus their energies on, rather than hanging around the streets.

"My thanks go to the owner of Absolute Fitness for his support with the clubs and the opportunity to give local youngsters a sporting chance. Anyone who is interested in joining should simply come along to either of the first sessions, or both if they wish.”

The sessions are open to 13 to 18-year-olds and will cost £5 per night.

The first boxing session will be held on Monday at 7pm and the first powerlifting session will be at 6pm on Thursday at 6pm, both will be held at Absolute Fitness in Roecliffe.