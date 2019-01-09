Book store hosts launch of  best-seller’s latest chiller

The Harrogate branch of Waterstones is hosting the official launch of the best-selling writer Diane Setterfield’s new novel Once Upon A River.

The writer will be there to answer questions and sign copies of the book.

The event is at the store on Thursday January 31 at 6pm. It is free to attend and places can be reserved by calling the store on 01423 531953 or via email: harrogate@waterstones.com

The book synopsis runs:

“On a dark midwinter’s night in an ancient inn on the Thames, the regulars are entertaining themselves by telling stories when the door bursts open and in steps an injured stranger.

“In his arms is the drowned corpse of a child. Hours later, the dead girl stirs, takes and breath and returns to life. Is it a miracle? Is it magic? And who does the little girl belong to?

“An exquisitely crafted multi-layered mystery brimming with folklore, suspense and romance, as well as with the urgent scientific curiosity of the Darwinian age, Once Upon a River is as richly atmospheric as Setterfield’s bestseller The Thirteenth Tale.”

The Thirteenth Tale wasa No1 New York Times Best-seller.

It was adapted for the BBC by Christopher Hampton and starred Olivia Coleman and Vanessa Redgrave.

It is written in the Gothic tradition and set in the abandoned Angelfield House.

Her other books include Bellman and Black.