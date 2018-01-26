Bomb scare in Ripon leads to evacuations

Piccadilly Motors was among the local businesses forced to close temporarily in a bomb scare in Ripon today.

Staff at the Kia Ripon dealers had to leave the building for a time after the bomb disposal squad were called after a suspicious package was discovered at the Ripon tip behind them on Dallamires Lane.

Although it turned out to be a tin, other businesses were also quickly evacuated.

Ripon Engineering Supplies Ltd posted the following this morning, Friday:

"Sorry our shop closed due to a bomb scare at the tips behind us! Will let you know when we are back."

Resident Richard Egan posted: "Bomb Scare Dallamires Lane

Ripon ... might need to go home early."

Thankfully things for Piccadilly Motors and other local businesses in Ripon are back to normal.