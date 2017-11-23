Body image film show to deliver message

A woman who has battled with her body image is bringing a world renowned documentary about the issue to Wetherby this Sunday.

Ex personal trainer Ruth Goodwin, who now owns Be Balanced sweet treat food business, has organised for the film Embrace to be shown at The Engine Shed as a joint venture with her close friend Ruth Mayhew.

Ruth read about Embrace - which sees Australian mum and body image activist Taryn Brumfitt travel the world to discover the global issue of body loathing - on social media a few months ago and felt compelled to get involved.

She explained: “Despite being a size 8/10 all of my life (apart from three pregnancies) I have always been challenged with body image issues.

“I know it has held me back from doing things in my life.”

Ruth added: “It tends to be thought of a just a female issue, however research shows it spans boys and men just as much, particularly teenage boys.”

The Wetherby women have paid for the film to be shown as a one off through The Embrace Project, which is asking for 2,000 licenses to be bought and in return they will supply all UK secondary schools with a study guide to work with students on what is regarded as a vitally important issue.

“Our plan with any money made on the night from ticket sales is to buy more licenses for the film to be shown in other areas of Yorkshire,” added Ruth Goodwin.

“It’s a very exciting project to be involved with, as it feels like we can really help to make a difference.”

Both of the friends have three children, all of whom either have, or currently attend Wetherby High School which is where they hope next to spread the message of being happy within your body.

“We are keen to involve the school in any future ventures around Embrace,” added Ruth Goodwin.

“The British Youth Council has published a document called A Body Confident Future, which is supported by the House Of Commons, and this follows extensive research amongst young people in the UK.”

Tickets for the Wetherby screening of Embrace are on sale at Castlegate Stationers in the Marketplace and The Engine Shed.

There will be stalls from 6pm and a pay bar, with the film being screened at 7.30pm.