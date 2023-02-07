Body found in River Ure identified as missing Ripon man
North Yorkshire Police have confirmed that the body of a missing Ripon man has been found during a search of the River Ure.
By Lucy Chappell
2 hours ago - 1 min read
The body recovered from the River Ure on January 29 has been identified as Gavin Dhont, a Ripon man who was reported missing on December 13.
Mr Dhont's family have been informed and police have asked that their privacy is respected.
North Yorkshire Police would like to thank everyone who shared their appeal to help find him.