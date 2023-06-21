News you can trust since 1836
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
Body found after police search river for missing woman
Town sign new goalkeeper following his release by Premier League new boys
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Body found by police during search for missing Sophie Lambert from Harrogate
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show

Body found in Knaresborough by North Yorkshire Police during search for missing Sophie Lambert from Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police searching for missing Sophie Lambert from Harrogate have confirmed a body has been found this morning.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 21st Jun 2023, 10:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 10:41 BST

In a statement released by North Yorkshire Police this morning, it said: “Police searching for missing Sophie Lambert in the Harrogate area have confirmed a body has been found in the River Nidd near Nidd Gorge on Wednesday morning.

"It is too early to confirm the identity, but Sophie’s family have been informed and are receiving specialist support.

"We ask that their privacy is respected.

A body has been found by North Yorkshire Police during the search for missing Sophie Lambert from HarrogateA body has been found by North Yorkshire Police during the search for missing Sophie Lambert from Harrogate
A body has been found by North Yorkshire Police during the search for missing Sophie Lambert from Harrogate
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We thank everyone who has supported the missing person appeal over the last few days and a further update will be issued in due course.”

Related topics:HarrogateKnaresboroughNorth Yorkshire PolicePolice