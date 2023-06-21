Body found in Knaresborough by North Yorkshire Police during search for missing Sophie Lambert from Harrogate
North Yorkshire Police searching for missing Sophie Lambert from Harrogate have confirmed a body has been found this morning.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 21st Jun 2023, 10:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 10:41 BST
In a statement released by North Yorkshire Police this morning, it said: “Police searching for missing Sophie Lambert in the Harrogate area have confirmed a body has been found in the River Nidd near Nidd Gorge on Wednesday morning.
"It is too early to confirm the identity, but Sophie’s family have been informed and are receiving specialist support.
"We ask that their privacy is respected.
"We thank everyone who has supported the missing person appeal over the last few days and a further update will be issued in due course.”