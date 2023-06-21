Body found in Knaresborough by North Yorkshire Police during search for missing Sophie Lambert from Harrogate

In a statement released by North Yorkshire Police this morning, it said: “Police searching for missing Sophie Lambert in the Harrogate area have confirmed a body has been found in the River Nidd near Nidd Gorge on Wednesday morning.

"It is too early to confirm the identity, but Sophie’s family have been informed and are receiving specialist support.

"We ask that their privacy is respected.

A body has been found by North Yorkshire Police during the search for missing Sophie Lambert from Harrogate

