BMW driver arrested after 150mph police chase on A1 near Wetherby

A BMW M5 driver was arrested after police said he travelled at up to 150mph during a chase on the A1 near Wetherby last night.

Police said a 39-year-old man from Merseyside has been charged with dangerous driving and having two bald tyres following a police pursuit along the A1.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman, said: "At around 8pm on Wednesday February 7 , suspicions were raised about a BMW M5 that had travelled through North Yorkshire from Merseyside.

"Officers began following the vehicle along the A1 near Wetherby at speeds of up to 150mph before bringing the car to a safe stop in West Yorkshire.

"The driver was arrested at the scene and taken into custody and charged this afternoon.

"The man is due to appear at York Magistrates’ Court on March 29."