Blooming children’s art contest launches

Harrogate in Bloom has launched its annual children’s art competition.

Last year’s competition attracted record entries of over 800 with younger children colouring in a garden and older ones designing a garden bed.

Pam Grant, president of Harrogate in Bloom, said the general theme is always about flowers and plants but is being made especially obvious this year.

She added: “For 2018, we are focussing on the word ‘bloom’.

“We will provide templates and ask pre-prep/reception classes to colour in the whole word and KS1 and KS2 groups are being asked to choose and ‘illuminate’ one letter.

“We are extremely grateful to Harrogate Flower Shows who are again supporting our competition. As well as providing prizes for the winners, they are also paying for the enlarging and printing of the winning ‘B L O O M’. It is going to be very eye-catching.”

The winning entries will go on display at the Harrogate Spring Flower Show and the Bloom Exhibition in York.

For an entry pack, email info@flowershow.org. The closing date is March 4 and the awards will be presented by the Mayor of Harrogate, Coun Anne Jones.