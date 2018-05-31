Bloomin’ great tea party

A Blooming Great Tea Party on July 8, will help raise vital funds for Marie Curie

so the charity can continue to provide care and support for people living with a terminal illness and their families across Harrogate.

The event, between 1pm and 5pm at Cold Cotes, Cold Cotes Road, has been organised by the Harrogate Fundraising Group and will include a cream tea of home-made scones, jam and cream, tea or coffee and entrance into the stunning Cold Cotes gardens.

Nicola Appleton, Chairman of the Harrogate Fundraising Group, said: “We’re really excited about staging the Blooming Great Tea Party and hope that people from across the town will support the event and join us.”

Nicola was inspired to volunteer for Marie Curie after nurses cared for her father, Lewis Smith, who was diagnosed with liver cancer in December 2015 but lost his battle in February last year.

Nicola said: “Though Dad found out that he was terminally ill in December 2015, he kept the diagnosis to himself until we returned from our family holiday to Dubai in January. I imagine it was his way of protecting us and ensuring yet more happy memories were created.

“Those special moments will remain with me forever.”

She said of her role: “I’m really enjoying it and it gives me immense satisfaction knowing that I’m playing a part in helping to ensure more people in Harrogate have access to the support and services of Marie Curie.

Entry is £6.95 per person.