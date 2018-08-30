Bizarre break-in involving ice-cream at Knaresborough tourist attraction

An ice-cream van was broken into at Mother Shipton's Cave last night, and police say the offenders will have gone home with wet and sticky clothing after unsuccessfully trying to use the ice-cream machine.

A window was smashed and the till was forced. The incident was reported to police at 10am this morning, but it is believed to have happened overnight.

A message from North Yorkshire Police Community Messaging service reads: "Offenders have smashed a window to enter the van and forced the internal till. They have tried to use the ice cream machine but will have become covered in ice cream as it was switched off."

"Offenders will have returned home with wet or sticky clothing. If anyone has any information about this crime, please contact 101, quoting log 112 of 30th August 2018."